Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

January 31, 2022   07:18 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-central provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy District during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Southern province and in Rathnapura and Kalutara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

