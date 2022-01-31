Qatar shooting victim not a Sri Lankan national, SLBFE confirms

Qatar shooting victim not a Sri Lankan national, SLBFE confirms

January 31, 2022   07:00 pm

It is confirmed that the victim of the recent shooting incident in Doha, Qatar is not a Sri Lankan expatriate, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says.

The attention of State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion, Piyankara Jayaratne was drawn to the incident following media reports.

Accordingly, the Labour Division of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Qatar was directed to look into the matter.

In a statement, the SLBFE said the Labour Division’s chief Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Muthukumarana had visited the area where the incident took place.

He has verified with the Qatari police that the deceased is not a Sri Lankan national, the SLBFE noted.

Further, the Qatari police have confirmed that the remains of a Sri Lankan national who died of gunshot wounds were not found in the hospital of the area.

On January 27, Qatari media reported that a security guard at a residential compound in the Al Waab area of Doha, Qatar was shot in the late hours on the day before and that the victim was believed to have been a Sri Lankan national.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The reason why 14 train journeys were cancelled today

The reason why 14 train journeys were cancelled today

The reason why 14 train journeys were cancelled today

No power cuts until further notice, PUCSL assures

No power cuts until further notice, PUCSL assures

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations

Rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations

Revelation about egg attack on Anura Kumara's car

Revelation about egg attack on Anura Kumara's car

Decision on power interruptions to be taken today

Decision on power interruptions to be taken today

Mobile vaccination centres from today to administer booster dose

Mobile vaccination centres from today to administer booster dose

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm