Qatar shooting victim not a Sri Lankan national, SLBFE confirms

It is confirmed that the victim of the recent shooting incident in Doha, Qatar is not a Sri Lankan expatriate, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says.

The attention of State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion, Piyankara Jayaratne was drawn to the incident following media reports.

Accordingly, the Labour Division of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Qatar was directed to look into the matter.

In a statement, the SLBFE said the Labour Division’s chief Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Muthukumarana had visited the area where the incident took place.

He has verified with the Qatari police that the deceased is not a Sri Lankan national, the SLBFE noted.

Further, the Qatari police have confirmed that the remains of a Sri Lankan national who died of gunshot wounds were not found in the hospital of the area.

On January 27, Qatari media reported that a security guard at a residential compound in the Al Waab area of Doha, Qatar was shot in the late hours on the day before and that the victim was believed to have been a Sri Lankan national.