SL community in Saudi donates medical equipment to local hospitals

January 31, 2022   09:25 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia has facilitated the donation of a consignment of medical equipment valued at Rs. 1.2 million for hospitals on the island nation.

Sri Lanka Cultural Forum collaborated with the Sri Lankan community residing in Saudi Arabia to donate the medical equipment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The donation was presented at a symbolic ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage handed over the donation to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary of the State Ministry Dr. R.M.S. Ratnayake.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia P.M. Amza and the staff of the Embassy coordinated the dispatch of the medical equipment by courtesy of Sri Lankan Airlines.

