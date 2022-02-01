Fair weather to prevail over the island today

Except for a few showers in Galle, Matara, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts during the evening, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and North-western provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.