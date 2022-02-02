More than 1,100 COVID cases recorded in Sri Lanka today

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,137 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 01).

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 612,322.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 18,000. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,473.

This is the third consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19. Over the past two weeks, the country has been seeing a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.