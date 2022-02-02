Six arrested over attack on medical faculty students in Ragama

UPDATE: (4.45 p.m.) - Five out of the 06 suspects arrested over the attack on medical faculty students in Ragama, have been remanded after being produced at court.

They were ordered remanded until tomorrow (03) by the court. Meanwhile the other suspect, an injured student, is being treated at the Negombo Hospital.

Police said that six persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on medical faculty students in Ragama.

Senior Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said that the arrested suspects are to be produced before court.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said that six individuals involved in the incident have been identified so far and they have been arrested along with the driver of the car, who had been apprehended by the students.

He said that three of the suspects had surrendered to Ragama Police earlier today.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana added that apart from the medical student receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital, the other suspects will be produced before courts today, under the offences of assault, causing injuries, forceful entry, unlawful assembly and misuse of a vehicle belonging to a state institution.

He added that statements have been recorded from almost 10 eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident and that investigations are ongoing to arrest the other suspects involved.



He said that statement will also be recorded from the three students receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital and that the police will obtain the footage of the incident recorded by students and use them for the investigation.

It was reported that a group of around 10-15 outsiders had forcibly entered the men’s hostel of the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama at around 3.00 a.m. this morning and attacked several students.

Police had confirmed that three students who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama. One of them was later transferred to the Negombo Hospital for further treatment.

The suspects had reportedly arrived in two cars and had fled after the attack while the students had managed to apprehend one of the individuals along with a car, which reportedly belongs to the Coconut Development Authority.

An official ID was found inside the car while it had been issued in 2018 to a driver of State Minister Arundika Fernando’s personal staff.