460 more patients recover from novel coronavirus
February 3, 2022 03:26 pm
A total of 460 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 579,780.
As per official figures, approximately 18,206 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 613,478 positive cases and 15,492 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.