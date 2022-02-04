Panadura shooting: Ambulance driver and one suspect detained for questioning

Panadura shooting: Ambulance driver and one suspect detained for questioning

February 4, 2022   03:46 pm

The Kalutara Crimes Division has received the go-ahead to detain and interrogate the ambulance driver and one of the two suspects in the recent shooting incident near the Base Hospital in Panadura, for seven days.

The detention order was given by the Panadura Acting Magistrate when the case was taken up yesterday (February 03).

Meanwhile, the other suspect arrested over the shooting was ordered to be placed in remand custody for 14 days.

A group of four unidentified individuals had attempted to open fire at an ambulance near the Base Hospital in Panadura on the 27th of January. No casualties were reported in the incident.

It was revealed that the firearm had malfunctioned as the gunman tried to open fire. The police also found a live round of ammunition at the scene.

During preliminary interrogations, the ambulance driver, who was identified as a resident of Kalutara North area, has divulged his affiliation to a drug syndicate, the police told the court yesterday.

Reportedly, he has transported nearly 100 kilograms of narcotics to many parts of the island for over a year while serving as an ambulance driver.

The police have also managed to recover 10 grams of heroin and a foreign-manufactured live grenade in the possession of one of the arrestees.

Further, information was uncovered about a bank account belonging to the other suspect, through which large sums of money had been circulated.

Upon searching his phone records, the investigators have disclosed that he was involved in drug trafficking.

