Coronavirus: 550 more recoveries reported today

February 5, 2022   03:16 pm

A total of 550 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 580,770.

As per official figures, approximately 19,588 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 615,902 positive cases and 15,544 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

