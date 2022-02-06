Sri Lankan leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

February 6, 2022   03:07 pm

Lata Mangeshkar’s songs transcended borders and gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Sunday as he mourned the demise of the singing legend.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

‘‘Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’, Rajapaksa tweeted, sharing a photograph of the singing icon.

‘‘My deepest condolences to her family & the people of India. Her memory will live through her music,’’ he added.

Meanwhile the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa also paid tribute to the legendary singer. 

“Rest In Peace Srimathi #LataMangeshkar, India’s Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice. A legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice,” he tweeted.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar’s family.

“Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans,” he tweeted.

-With agencies inputs

 

 

 

 

