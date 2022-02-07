Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

February 7, 2022   07:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

