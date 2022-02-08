Four districts to receive showers or thundershowers later today

February 8, 2022   07:43 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Hambantota and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

