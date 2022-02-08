Heavy traffic near Health Ministry due to protest

Heavy traffic near Health Ministry due to protest

February 8, 2022   11:32 am

Vehicular movement on the road in front of the Health Ministry has been interrupted by a protest launched by health workers.

The police have instructed the motorists to use alternative routes for the time being.

Eighteen health sector trade unions including those affiliated with nursing, supplementary and paramedical services commenced an indefinite strike action at 7.00 a.m. last morning.

The island-wide strike was staged based on demands including transforming health professional services into closed services, increasing the special duty allowance to Rs. 10,000, eliminating parallel salary anomalies caused by eliminating only teacher salary anomalies, the establishment of a ‘Health Administration Service’ representing all health professionals and the delays in providing solutions to problems that have arisen for health professionals.

However, the strike is not taking place at cancer, maternity and pediatric hospitals, hospitals for treatment of kidney diseases as well as the central blood bank. The strike is also not extended to emergency and lifesaving services.

Speaking on the matter, Co-convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya said the Minister of Health has called for a meeting with their association.

He noted that the health workers would continue the trade union action if fair solutions are not provided to their demands.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

State Minister responds to queries on brown sugar shortage

State Minister responds to queries on brown sugar shortage

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Feb. 07

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Feb. 07

Health trade unions on strike to hold talks with health minister

Health trade unions on strike to hold talks with health minister

Announcement for coronavirus-positive A/L candidates

Announcement for coronavirus-positive A/L candidates

President orders speedy release of essentials held up at Customs

President orders speedy release of essentials held up at Customs

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.07

1,298 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka (English)

1,298 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka (English)