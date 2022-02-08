Death toll hikes as 35 more patients fall victim to Covid-19

Death toll hikes as 35 more patients fall victim to Covid-19

February 8, 2022   06:16 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 35 new coronavirus-related fatalities for February 07, moving the death toll in the country from the virus to 15,656.

This includes 22 males and 13 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Five of the deceased were in the age group of 30-59 years. Two others were aged below 30 years and the remaining 28 victims were aged 60 years and above.

