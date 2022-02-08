Sri Lanka records 1,253 new Covid-19 cases today

Sri Lanka records 1,253 new Covid-19 cases today

February 8, 2022   09:17 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,253 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 08).

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 621,985.

According to official figures, 582,064 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 24,265. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,656.

This is the tenth consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19.

