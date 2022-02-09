Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers

Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers

February 9, 2022   08:11 am

Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo, via Mannar and Puttalam, and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota, will be rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Central Bank launches National Remittance Mobile App (English)

Surcharge Tax to be levied on EPF and ETF profits? (English)

Surcharge Tax to be levied on EPF and ETF profits? (English)

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine (English)

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine (English)

Production increased in some areas more than before - Mahindananda

Production increased in some areas more than before - Mahindananda

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.08

Protest by fisheries trade unions in Colombo gets tense

Protest by fisheries trade unions in Colombo gets tense

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine

Rajitha claims patients dont have sufficient medicine

Villagers oppose land clearing in Dehigama for sugar company construction

Villagers oppose land clearing in Dehigama for sugar company construction