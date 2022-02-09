Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers

Several spells of showers can be expected in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo, via Mannar and Puttalam, and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota, will be rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.