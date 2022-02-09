Uptick in Covid-19 death toll with 36 new fatalities

Uptick in Covid-19 death toll with 36 new fatalities

February 9, 2022   07:47 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 36 new coronavirus-related fatalities for February 08, moving the death toll in the country from the virus to 15,692.

This includes 27 males and 09 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Eight of the deceased were in the age group of 30-59 years. Three others were aged below 30 years and the remaining 25 victims were aged 60 years and above.

