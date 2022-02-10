Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm in some areas

February 10, 2022   07:58 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts.

Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota, will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

