Coronavirus: 373 more patients return to health
February 10, 2022 04:09 pm
A total of 373 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 593,975.
As per official figures, approximately 13,581 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 623,248 positive cases and 13,581 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.