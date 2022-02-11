Showers expected in four provinces today

Showers expected in four provinces today

February 11, 2022   07:58 am

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota, will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health workers' strike enters fifth straight day

Health workers' strike enters fifth straight day

Health workers' strike enters fifth straight day

Infamous drug dealer 'Abba' dies in shootout with STF

Infamous drug dealer 'Abba' dies in shootout with STF

Sri Lankas Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 11

Sri Lankas Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 11

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to UN addresses UNAOC meeting in New York (English)

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to UN addresses UNAOC meeting in New York (English)

CID's special investigations unit probing failure to arrest Zahran (English)

CID's special investigations unit probing failure to arrest Zahran (English)

Banking industry is not a local industry anymore  CBSL Governor (English)

Banking industry is not a local industry anymore  CBSL Governor (English)

Justice Minister responds to MP Sumanthiran's accusations over PTA (English)

Justice Minister responds to MP Sumanthiran's accusations over PTA (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.10