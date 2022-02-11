Coronavirus: 373 more recoveries reported today

A total of 373 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 594,348.

As per official figures, approximately 14,474 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 624,545 positive cases and 15,723 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.