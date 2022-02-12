Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm expected in parts of the island

Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces, and Hambantota and Matale districts will experience showers today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar, will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be Slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.