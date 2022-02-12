Sri Lanka identifies 1,162 new cases of Covid-19

Sri Lanka identifies 1,162 new cases of Covid-19

February 12, 2022   09:09 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,162 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 626,966. 

According to official figures, 594,738 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 16,451. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,777.

