Sri Lanka identifies 1,162 new cases of Covid-19
February 12, 2022 09:09 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 1,162 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 626,966.
According to official figures, 594,738 positive cases have recovered.
Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 16,451. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,777.