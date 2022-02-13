Norway to end most pandemic curbs

Norway to end most pandemic curbs

February 13, 2022   11:03 am

(Reuters) - Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1, will still keep some restrictions for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET (0900 GMT). 

“We are removing almost all coronavirus measures,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

“The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness and we are well protected by vaccines.”

Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one metre (3 feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can resume full business.

In addition, infected individuals no longer need to isolate themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four days.

Travellers to Norway will no longer need to register their arrivals ahead of time and the government is also scrapping the previous requirement for proof of a negative test before departure for some visitors, such as unvaccinated people.

Norway in December went into partial lockdown to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Visitors to Svalbard, where health services are limited, must continue to test before and after arrival, while international charter flights to the archipelago remain suspended, the government said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health workers' strike continues despite withdrawal of nurses' union

Health workers' strike continues despite withdrawal of nurses' union

Health workers' strike continues despite withdrawal of nurses' union

Tissa Kuttiarachchi clarifies comments on response to striking unions

Tissa Kuttiarachchi clarifies comments on response to striking unions

Fonseka on those responsible for sending the wrong people to parliament

Fonseka on those responsible for sending the wrong people to parliament

Power cuts expected as two power stations temporarily shut down

Power cuts expected as two power stations temporarily shut down

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka hit records in both trade deficit and export earnings for 2021 (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

No one in Jaffna called for prosecution of tri-forces  Foreign Minister (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Electricity supply and provision of healthcare declared essential services (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)

Health trade unions continue strike, turning blind eye to court order (English)