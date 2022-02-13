Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain for Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.