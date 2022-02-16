Fair weather expected to prevail today

Fair weather expected to prevail today

February 16, 2022   07:49 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the Island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF (English)

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF (English)

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)

Latest decision taken on electricity supply (English)

Latest decision taken on electricity supply (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.15

Railways GM hid facts from President, station masters claim

Railways GM hid facts from President, station masters claim

People now have to protect themselves from govt - Sajith

People now have to protect themselves from govt - Sajith

Farmers bring paddy harvest to Paddy Marketing Board's warehouses

Farmers bring paddy harvest to Paddy Marketing Board's warehouses