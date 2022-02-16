Fair weather expected to prevail today

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the Island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.