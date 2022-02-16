Coronavirus: 393 new recoveries added to total count

Coronavirus: 393 new recoveries added to total count

February 16, 2022   02:57 pm

A total of 393 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 596,042.

As per official figures, approximately 18,683 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 630,599 positive cases and 1,874 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

