Sri Lanka identifies 1,217 new Covid cases

February 16, 2022   08:59 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,217 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 631,816. 

According to official figures, 596,042 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 19,875. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,899.

