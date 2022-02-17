Ranjan brought to PCoI on political victimization

Ranjan brought to PCoI on political victimization

February 17, 2022   01:10 pm

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently incarcerated, has been brought to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the incidents of political victimization.

He was escorted to the said commission’s police unit by the prison officials at around 9.30 a.m. today (February 17).

In January 2020, a three-member Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed to inquire into political victimizations that have taken place from 2015 to 2019. Ramanayake served as a state minister during this period.

This special commission was tasked with submitting a final report or interim report within three months after conducting investigations and imposing the necessary conclusions and recommendations.

The term of this commission was set to expire on October 29, however, it was given an extension of six more months until April 28, 2022.

