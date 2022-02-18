Showers or thundershowers possible in some areas later today

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight.