Sri Lanka identifies 1,282 new Covid-19 cases

February 18, 2022   07:40 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,282 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 634,333. 

According to official figures, 596,639 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 21,745. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,949.

