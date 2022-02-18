New secretaries appointed to two state ministries

New secretaries were appointed to two state ministries today (February 18), says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, Mr. K. G. Wijesiri will now serve as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development related to Rural Paddy Fields.

Meanwhile, Mr. S.D. Padikorala was appointed to the State Ministry of Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export.

The two new officials received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Wijesiri served as the Puttalam District Secretary, while Mr. Padikorala served as the District Secretary of Trincomalee.