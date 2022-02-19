Fairly heavy rains of about 75mm possible today

Fairly heavy rains of about 75mm possible today

February 19, 2022   07:12 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar acquits former IGP and former Defence Secretary (English)

Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar acquits former IGP and former Defence Secretary (English)

Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar acquits former IGP and former Defence Secretary (English)

PUCSL announces power cut schedule (English)

PUCSL announces power cut schedule (English)

President on sudden inspection visit to Sustainable Energy Authority (English)

President on sudden inspection visit to Sustainable Energy Authority (English)

Gammanpila requests Finance Minister to remove taxes on fuel (English)

Gammanpila requests Finance Minister to remove taxes on fuel (English)

Tense situation at Mirissa fisheries harbour

Tense situation at Mirissa fisheries harbour

Madhura Withanage says it's only now Sajith started worrying about country's economy

Madhura Withanage says it's only now Sajith started worrying about country's economy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.18

Donations made through Star Points handed over to Little Hearts fund

Donations made through Star Points handed over to Little Hearts fund