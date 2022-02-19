Fairly heavy rains of about 75mm possible today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight.