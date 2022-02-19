Met. Dept. issues advisory for heavy showers above 100 mm

Under the influence of active cloud mass to the east of the island, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts, the Meteorology Department has warned.

Meanwhile, due to the active cloudiness in the sea area to the southeast and east of Sri Lanka, heavy showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given deep and shallow sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.