Coronavirus: 252 more patients return to health

A total of 252 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 596,891.

As per official figures, approximately 21,493 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 634,333 positive cases in total and 15,949 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.