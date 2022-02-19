Coronavirus: 252 more patients return to health

Coronavirus: 252 more patients return to health

February 19, 2022   04:08 pm

A total of 252 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 596,891.

As per official figures, approximately 21,493 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 634,333 positive cases in total and 15,949 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State Minister Piyal supports self-employed woman with spinal cord injury

State Minister Piyal supports self-employed woman with spinal cord injury

State Minister Piyal supports self-employed woman with spinal cord injury

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle

Tense situation at Agrarian Services Centre in Siwalakulama

Tense situation at Agrarian Services Centre in Siwalakulama

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal

Power cuts to be imposed in Sri Lanka today?

Power cuts to be imposed in Sri Lanka today?

Presidential Buddhist Advisory Council convenes under President's patronage

Presidential Buddhist Advisory Council convenes under President's patronage

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 18

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 18

Petroleum distributors say they do not keep stocks until prices are increased

Petroleum distributors say they do not keep stocks until prices are increased