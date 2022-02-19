Sri Lankan missions to promote batik, handloom and local apparels

Sri Lankan missions to promote batik, handloom and local apparels

February 19, 2022   09:42 pm

The Foreign Ministry and the State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products held a joint session on Friday (February 18) to promote batik, handloom and local apparel products through Sri Lankan missions worldwide.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris who chaired the event reiterated the importance of economic diplomacy initiatives and emphasized that Sri Lankan indigenous products are the outcome of the creativity of the people and their promotion abroad will directly uplift the economy at grassroot level.

State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products, Dayasiri Jayasekara requested Sri Lankan diplomats to vigorously promote Sri Lankan batik and handloom products in their respective countries of accreditation and presented samples to display at Missions and events.

He also explained the various initiatives being taken to promote them in foreign countries.  Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage apprised the beauty of the work of art from the cottage industry of Sri Lanka and suggested to observe a weekly batik day to reenergize the sector.

The Secretary of the State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products, Janaka Dharmakeerthi, Chairman of Sri Lanka Handicrafts Board, Lakmal Wickramaarachchi and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and the State Ministry of Regional Cooperation also attended the event, while Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other diplomatic officials of Sri Lanka joined virtually.

