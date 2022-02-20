Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.