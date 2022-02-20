Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Thundershowers expected in several provinces

February 20, 2022   07:52 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We have a plan to get the country out of this debt trap - Sajith (English)

We have a plan to get the country out of this debt trap - Sajith (English)

We have a plan to get the country out of this debt trap - Sajith (English)

Need more dialogues on registering new places of worship - Buddhist Advisory Council (English)

Need more dialogues on registering new places of worship - Buddhist Advisory Council (English)

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal (English)

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal (English)

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle (English)

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.19

Galenbindunuwewa farmers protest over substandard organic fertilizer

Galenbindunuwewa farmers protest over substandard organic fertilizer

Suspects involved in police constable's murder at Tangalle identified

Suspects involved in police constable's murder at Tangalle identified

Massive operation to remove wreckage of X-Press Pearl

Massive operation to remove wreckage of X-Press Pearl