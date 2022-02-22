Showers or thundershowers likely in four districts today

February 22, 2022   07:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Kalutara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Eastern Province during the night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam will be moderate at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

