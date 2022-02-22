Sri Lanka reports 207 more recoveries from Covid-19

Sri Lanka reports 207 more recoveries from Covid-19

February 22, 2022   02:28 pm

A total of 207 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 607,326.

As per official figures, approximately 14,693 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 638,043 positive cases in total and 16,024 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

