EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

February 23, 2022   09:53 am

European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.

The EU has so far authorised vaccines produced by Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (when produced in Europe), Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

In addition to these shots, the WHO has also approved the vaccines produced by Chinese makers Sinopharm and Sinovac and by Indian company Bharat Biotech. It has also authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India by the Serum Institute.

Until now, most EU countries have not admitted people from outside the bloc travelling for non-essential reasons if they have been vaccinated with shots not approved in the EU.

“Member states should lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for persons vaccinated with an EU- or WHO-approved vaccine,” said a recommendation adopted on Tuesday by EU governments which would be applicable from March 1.

Restrictions will be lifted for travellers who received the final dose of the primary vaccination cycle at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival. Boosted travellers will also be accepted.

EU states also agreed to lift a temporary restriction on non-essential travel for people who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days prior to travelling to the EU.

For people inoculated with a WHO-approved vaccine, EU states could also require a negative PCR test taken at the earliest 72 hours before departure and could apply additional measures such as quarantine or isolation.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Today's schedule for power interruptions

Today's schedule for power interruptions

Today's schedule for power interruptions

Decision taken at special Cabinet meeting on fuel prices

Decision taken at special Cabinet meeting on fuel prices

Certificate award ceremony of National Plantation Management Institute

Certificate award ceremony of National Plantation Management Institute

Education is the only tool to enrich a country - Dhammika Perera

Education is the only tool to enrich a country - Dhammika Perera

Resolve power crisis immediately, or well take to streets - Kavinda Jayawardhana

Resolve power crisis immediately, or well take to streets - Kavinda Jayawardhana

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 23

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 23

Ramesh Pathirana says Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance 29 times (English)

Ramesh Pathirana says Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance 29 times (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on Special Goods & Services Tax Bill (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on Special Goods & Services Tax Bill (English)