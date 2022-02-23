257 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

A total of 257 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 607,583.

As per official figures, approximately 15,659 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 639,297 positive cases in total and 16,055 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.