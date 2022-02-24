Fairly heavy rains above 50mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Hambantota districts.

A few showers are likely in Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Matara via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.