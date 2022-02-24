Sri Lanka reports 329 more Covid-19 recoveries

February 24, 2022   03:38 pm

A total of 329 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 607,912.

As per official figures, approximately 16,580 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 640,578 positive cases in total and 16,086 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic

