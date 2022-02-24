Sri Lanka records 30 new fatalities from Covid-19

Sri Lanka records 30 new fatalities from Covid-19

February 24, 2022   06:45 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 30 coronavirus-related deaths for February 23, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,116.

The deaths reported today include 21 males and 09 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

Seven of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. Another one was aged below 30 years and the remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Scheduled power cuts tomorrow; over 5 hour interruptions in some areas

Scheduled power cuts tomorrow; over 5 hour interruptions in some areas

Duties and functions of several ministries revised

Duties and functions of several ministries revised

Parliament heated up over torches

Parliament heated up over torches

Crude oil prices hit record high since 2014

Crude oil prices hit record high since 2014

Dharani women's magazine celebrates first anniversary with valuable prizes for readers

Dharani women's magazine celebrates first anniversary with valuable prizes for readers

Revolutionary journalist Sunil Madhawa Prematilake no more...

Revolutionary journalist Sunil Madhawa Prematilake no more...