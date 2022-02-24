Sri Lanka records 30 new fatalities from Covid-19

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 30 coronavirus-related deaths for February 23, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,116.

The deaths reported today include 21 males and 09 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information.

Seven of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. Another one was aged below 30 years and the remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above.