Covid: 1,208 positive cases confirmed within the day

February 24, 2022   09:33 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,208 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 641,786.

According to official figures, 607,912 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 17,758. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,116.

