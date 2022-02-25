Coronavirus: 314 more patients return to health
February 25, 2022 03:17 pm
A total of 314 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 608,226.
As per official figures, approximately 17,444 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.
Sri Lanka has now seen 641,786 positive cases in total and 16,116 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic