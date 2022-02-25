Sri Lanka records 1,286 new positive cases of Covid-19

Sri Lanka records 1,286 new positive cases of Covid-19

February 25, 2022   07:32 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,286 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 643,072. 

According to official figures, 608,226 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 18,704. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,142.

