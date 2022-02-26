Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island today

February 26, 2022   08:05 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to form in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea area around 28th February.

The fishing and naval community is advised to be vigilant about the deep-sea areas in the South East of Sri Lanka and requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

