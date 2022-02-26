249 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

249 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

February 26, 2022   03:03 pm

A total of 249 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 608,475.

As per official figures, approximately 18,455 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen 643,072 positive cases in total and 16,142 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manusath Derana conducts 53rd free medical clinic

Manusath Derana conducts 53rd free medical clinic

Manusath Derana conducts 53rd free medical clinic

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers demand increase of Rs. 2 per kilo

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers demand increase of Rs. 2 per kilo

National Programme to award 100,000 'Ranbima' deeds

National Programme to award 100,000 'Ranbima' deeds

Russia-Ukraine war is an economic conflict affecting entire world - Handunnetti

Russia-Ukraine war is an economic conflict affecting entire world - Handunnetti

IOC increases petrol and diesel prices again

IOC increases petrol and diesel prices again

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Lanka IOC announces fuel price hike again

Lanka IOC announces fuel price hike again

Foreign Minister updates French senate on steps taken for development & reconciliation (English)

Foreign Minister updates French senate on steps taken for development & reconciliation (English)