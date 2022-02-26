Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

February 26, 2022   05:47 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued today.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

